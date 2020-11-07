‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Case: Delhi Police Book Youtuber for Cheating

Acting on a complaint by 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad, the Delhi police have booked Youtuber Gaurav Wasan for cheating and have launched a probe into the allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Wasan has been booked under IPC section 420, reported IANS.

"“After receiving the complaint, preliminary inquiry was done after which a cognisable offence FIR U/S 420 IPC has been registered at PS Malviya Nagar and investigation has been initiated.”" - DCP South Atul Thakur

Kanta Prasad, who is a resident of Malviya Nagar, filed a complaint against Wasan on 31 October for cheating and fraud. In his complaint, Prasad, who runs the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ stall, alleged that the Youtuber approached him in October and shot a video with him to help and promote his business.

Gaurav Wasan posted the video on social media through his account- 'Swad Official' and requested the public to donate money to financially help the dhaba owner. The video which featured Prasad recounting the financial difficulties he was facing in his business due to the lockdown, was shared extensively on social media.

"“The said video went viral and as per the complainant, the accused Gaurav deliberately shared only his and his family members’ bank details and mobile number for donation and collected huge amounts of donation and later cheated the complainant.”" - DCP South Atul Thakur

(With inputs from IANS)

