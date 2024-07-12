Baartman not joining Hawks for rest of T20 season

Baartman has won the last two seasons of South Africa's domestic T20 cup with Sunrisers Eastern Cape [Getty Images]

South Africa international fast bowler Ottniel Baartman will no longer be joining Hampshire Hawks for their final Vitality Blast matches after missing the first two matches with visa issues.

The 31-year-old signed for the Hawks in May as a replacement for Afghanistan international Naveen-ul-Haq.

Baartman was due to make his Hawks debut against Middlesex on 6 July and was to remain with the Hawks for all six of their final T20 games.

He also had an option to extend his contract if Hampshire Hawks progressed into the knockout stages.

The Hawks play Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl on Friday (19:00 BST).