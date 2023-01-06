BA unveils jumpsuits in first uniform revamp for 20 years

British Airways uniforms

British Airways has launched its first new uniform in 20 years, including a jumpsuit for female staff members.

The collection, created by British designer Ozwald Boateng, also includes a tunic and hijab as well as outdoor wear which has been tested at temperatures of -18 degrees Celsius.

In contrast with rival Virgin Atlantic, the airline does not have a gender-neutral uniform policy.

But staff who identify as men or women can wear that gender's uniform.

The new uniform took five years to make and faced a number of delays, including the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be worn by more than 30,000 British Airways employees from the spring.

Men have a three-piece suit, while women have dress, skirt and trouser options.

BA's new jumpsuit will be made available to cabin crew later this year

Initially jumpsuits will be available for female check-in staff, but BA expects cabin crew to be able to wear them by the middle of the year, after further testing.

Staff will be able to order different cuts - for example, normal or skinny-fit trousers - and will be able to book a fitting so the uniform is more tailored.