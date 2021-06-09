BA and Ryanair investigated for refusing refunds

Planes

British Airways and Ryanair may have broken consumer law in not offering refunds to customers who couldn't legally take flights during the Covid pandemic, a watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the airlines' stance could have left customers out of pocket.

BA offered vouchers and rebooking, and Ryanair offered rebooking, but both refused refunds, it said.

The airlines were approached for comment.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: "While we understand that airlines have had a tough time during the pandemic, people should not be left unfairly out of pocket for following the law.

"Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances entirely outside of their control. We believe these people should have been offered their money back."