BA doubles down on first class as rivals downgrade

Akbar Al Baker, the boss of Qatar Airways, is never backwards in coming forwards. Asked about first class at the International Air Transport Association conference in Istanbul yesterday he said: “We don’t want to put first class in the aeroplanes because it is very expensive real estate.” Besides, he added, Qatar’s business class Q Suite “is superior to other airlines’ first class”. His views were echoed by Tony Douglas, the British aviation veteran, who is launching a new Saudi Arabian carrier, Riyadh Air. “We will offer business, premium economy and economy on our long-haul jets but not first,” he said.

Sean Doyle, also at the conference, takes the opposite view. He told me: “We’re really committed to first. It’s an important part of the proposition. British Airways will be one of the few carriers to retain first on the scale that we do. It will be on about 65 per cent of all our long-haul flights.” The flag carrier, which has the second largest capacity share of the international long-haul first-class market (11 per cent) after Emirates (30 per cent), has introduced a better first suite, with sliding doors to guarantee privacy, on some of its Boeing 777 aircraft and is creating new teams of dedicated first class cabin crew. An all new first suite will follow.

Alan Joyce, who runs Qantas, is in an even more enviable position. He is trying to work out how profane a fare he can charge for the greatest aviation experience since Concorde dipped its beak: first class non-stop from London and New York to Sydney and Melbourne. The first cabin on the Qantas Airbus A350 that will make the 21-hour journey starting in 2025 will be the best-ever created. The six large enclosed suites will boast a reclining seat, separate 2m-long bed, wardrobe, dining table big enough for three passengers to share comfortably, plus a 32in TV, in-suite temperature controls and wireless charging built into the surfaces. He could probably charge £20,000 return.

Other carriers are doubling down on posh travel. Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad announced it is bringing back into service its mothballed Airbus A380 superjumbo – an aircraft that offers a product above first class. The Residence is a 125 sq ft private three-room micro apartment in the sky with a living area, shower and bathroom and double bed in the nose cone. Yours for £5,500 for one passenger, or £9,000 for two, from London to Abu Dhabi. One way. Dubai-based Emirates, Japan’s ANA and Singapore Airlines continue to offer spiffy first cabins (called Suites Class on Singapore).

It’s quite a turnaround. First class cabins had been shrinking and even disappearing altogether – and that was before the pandemic grounded aviation, bringing many airlines to the brink of collapse. Air Canada, United, and Delta phased out international first class. Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa reduced the proportion of first class seats in their fleets. Out of 127 airlines offering more than 7,000 seats per month only 33, or 25 per cent, now have first class cabins. Even Emirates, the world’s largest international long-haul carrier by passenger miles flown, cut the size of its first cabin to six suites on some of its Boeing 777s.

Airlines cut back because the economics of first can be ruinous, as Al Baker points out. Each first suite costs about £100,000 to develop and build, and caviar and Krug aren’t cheap. Despite the hefty ticket prices – first class costs, on average, £800 an hour, up to three times that in business class – first barely breaks even on many carriers even in good times. What’s more, new improved business class products with flat beds, direct aisle access, dine on demand, and private(ish) suites have persuaded many travellers that sitting in the pointy end is no longer worth the extra thousands.

What explains the reversal of fortune? Demand for upscale travel is back with a vengeance. Bill Gates predicted that after the pandemic business travel would never recover to 2019 levels but Doyle says “it’s at 80 per cent of 2019 and still building back as business and work return to normal”. In the meantime the gap is being more than filled by premium leisure travellers. “Leisure travel is strong. VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is strong.” First class is full on most routes.

Emirates’ boss, Sir Tim Clark, agrees. “The demand for first class has exceeded our expectations, as has the prices that people are prepared to pay. Travellers aren’t blinking,” he said at IATA. “I flew from Dubai into Heathrow the other day and there wasn’t a seat in first class. I think I was the only non revenue passenger. I should have given up my seat!” A remarkable 70 per cent of those in first on Emirates are leisure travellers. Demand is so strong that Emirates will “raise the bar in first in our new aircraft”, building on the success of the fully enclosed room it offers on the Boeing 777, Sir Tim said.

Who will win the battle of the big seats? With 30 per cent of the total number of first class seats on all carriers, Emirates is likely to prosper. British Airways, which has been through a calamitous 12 months as it struggles to recover from the ravages of lockdown, is also likely to do well - as even Al Baker concedes. “Most of BA’s business is across the Atlantic and there is big demand for first from very high net worth people,” he says. Perhaps Doyle will finally catch a break.

