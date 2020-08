BA cuts 4,000 jobs in ‘bleak day’ for workforce – union

Four thousand British Airways workers are “being forced out of the jobs that they love today by naked, company greed”, trade union Unite has said.

Cabin crew, engineers and airport staff are among those receiving letters from the airline telling them whether or not they are being made redundant.

On the day that 4,000 staff are being forced to leave BA & the remaining workforce will discover their intended fate, Unite has warned the airline that this ‘gross injustice’ will destroy precious relationships with passengers & employees for years to comehttps://t.co/Aw4zKxzHQ5 — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) August 7, 2020

Many of those who keep their jobs face pay cuts.

Howard Beckett, Unite’s assistant general secretary, said: “This is a very bleak day for the incredible BA workforce and will go down in the history of the airline as the day that it put the interests of the boardroom ahead of its passengers and workforce.

“These workers have given years of dedicated service to this company, some as many as 40 years, and indeed to our country, as many were involved in the repatriation of British citizens at the outset of this pandemic.

“Today they will be dismissed by email by an employer whose spiteful mistreatment of them is nothing other than despicable.”

He went on: “Make no mistake, 4,000 loyal workers are being forced out of the jobs that they love today by naked, company greed.”

The airline insists it is trying to “protect as many jobs as possible”.

It said more than 6,000 workers have applied for voluntary redundancy.

British Airways’ owner IAG announced in April that it would cut up to 12,000 jobs out of a total of 42,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PA news agency understands that around 40% of cabin crew, generally those at the lower end of the pay scale, will receive a small increase in their salary.

Others will see their basic pay cut by 20%, although many claim their total earnings will be reduced by as much as 50% due to other changes to the terms and conditions of their jobs.