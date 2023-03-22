B7-H3 Antibodies Clinical Trials Market Size Companies Report

KuicK Research

B7H3 Antibodies Market To Witness Rapid Development in Coming years Says Kuick Research

Delhi, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials & Market Sales Forecast 2028 Report Highlights:

Global CD276 Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > US$ 1 Billion

Global CD276 Antibody Expected Drug Approvals

Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials: > 30 Drugs In Trials

Targeting CD276 Through Monotherapy, Combination & Targeted Therapy

CD276 Antibodies Orphan & Priority Status Review

Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On 25 Companies Involved in Development of CD276 Antibodies

Antibodies have become a popular treatment approach in cancer in addition to other immunotherapies. The inhibition of immune checkpoints, which play an essential role in supporting the growth of cancer cells, has emerged as a highly promising approach in treating cancer and monoclonal antibodies have played an important role in making this possible. The B7-H3 protein is another key immune checkpoint that has gained attention in the recent years for its properties differing from other checkpoint proteins, sparking interest among drug developers and researchers.

The primary impetus for the development of B7-H3-targeting antibodies has been the numerous antibodies that have been created against various protein targets in cancer, many of which have achieved commercial success. Omburtamab (131I-8H9) is the farthest antibody candidate in clinical trials. It was developed by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, who has been conducting clinical evaluations of the drug in rare cancers like desmoplastic small round cell tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma in pediatric patients and as an intrathecal immunotherapy for leptomeningeal/CNS metastases. The drug contains a radioisotope of Iodine that is capable of mutating the DNA of cancer cells and triggering cell death.

Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo has created an antibody-drug combination Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (DS-7300) using its exclusive DXd ADC technology that combines the targeting properties of a B7-H3-directed antibody and a chemotherapeutic. The findings from a phase 1/2 trial indicated significant advancements in the development of DS-7300, which continues to exhibit lasting efficacy in patients with a variety of advanced malignancies, such as lung, esophageal cancer, and prostate. Based on these findings, the company is considering the next steps for the clinical development of DS-7300 after the recently started phase 2 trial in patients with advanced-stage small cell lung cancer.

In the clinical pipeline, Omburtamab and Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (DS-7300) are the most notable contenders. Nonetheless, BioAtla's BA3142 is a significant candidate in the preclinical pipeline. Specifically targeting B7-H3, the bispecific product candidate BA3142 is a dual-CAB T-cell engager. It was created using the company's proprietary conditionally active biologics (CAB) platform, which employs an innovative chemical switch mechanism that uses naturally occurring compounds like bicarbonate and hydrogen sulphide. The lead compound demonstrated decreased binding activity under physiologically normal conditions, as expected for a CAB bispecific antibody, but anticancer activity comparable to a non-CAB antibody. The company started developing cell lines in the fourth quarter of 2020, and it intends to submit an NDA application in 2023.

Antibodies have changed the treatment paradigm of many cancers because they can be designed in different novel ways to enhance their anti-cancer properties or can be modified to have them display characteristics a normal or early generation antibody does not such as BA3142’s innovative switch mechanism to turn it off and on. Additionally, researchers are also testing the combinations of inhibitors targeting the B7-H3 in addition to another immune checkpoint because inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints simultaneously generates a synergic effect that is lethal to cancer cells by the blockade of multiple pathways at once. The inhibition of B7-H3 along with PD-1 as conducted in a study using MGC018 (anti-B7-H7 antibody-drug conjugate) and MGD019 (a PD-1 × CTLA-4 bispecific antibody) is currently undergoing in patients with advanced solid tumors. Both products are assets of MacroGenics, who is also sponsoring the results. As has been seen in previous clinical trials, co-blockade of multiple immune checkpoints is anticipated to return favorable results from this trial.

B7-H3 is a novel immune checkpoint that has come into the spotlight for imparting aggressiveness to cancer tumors, a function not shown by previously identified immune checkpoint proteins, which has stirred up the market of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Though not many candidates are in the clinical or development pipelines, it is expected that approval of the first drug targeting the B7-H7 will cause a noticeable shift the development of drugs targeting different immune checkpoints. Many favorable factors are currently active in the market, which are expected to boost the development of B7-H3 targeting drugs.





