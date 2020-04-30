B2Gold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details

VANCOUVER , April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 , at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 647-788-4919 (local or international) or toll free at +1 877-291-4570 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1493/34084. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 416-621-4642 (local or international) or toll free at +1 800-585-8367 (passcode 9543136).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , the Philippines and Namibia , and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia .

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.

" Clive T. Johnson "

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean Katie Bromley Vice President, Investor Relations Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations +1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371 imaclean@b2gold.com kbromley@b2gold.com

