B*Witched star Keavy Lynch gives birth to twins called Felix and Elàna

Keavy Lynch has announced the birth of her twin babies Felix and Elàna on Instagram.

The Irish singer – a former member of girlband B*Witched – put together an animated montage for her followers featuring pictures from across her pregnancy.

Her caption began: "Words cannot express how in love I am with my family. Felix and Elàna have arrived to us as such a wonderful gift from heaven. I cannot thank the @nhswebsite enough for such wonderful care, especially to our birth team.

"I am blessed and very grateful to have @nathanielcomer right by my side," she continued, name-checking her husband of three years.

"I couldn't have asked for a better birthing partner. It was the most supportive, empowering journey to bring our little ones here safely and now I will hold them in my heart and arms forever.

"Freya [their two-year-old daughter] is such a wonderful big sister already! She has cuddles and kisses waiting around every corner."

Soon enough Keavy's fanbase were flooding into the comment section, as one wrote: "So happy for you babe. Can't wait to meet your growing family at some point in a safer future. Massive LOVE. X."

"Congratulations to the both of you. So happy they arrived and everyone is happy and healthy," responded another, while a third added: "Amazing news! Huge congratulations to you all".

