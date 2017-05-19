B samples confirm 2 Italian cyclists doped before Giro

MILAN (AP) -- Italian cycling team Bardiani CSF has begun proceedings to sack Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi for positive doping tests before the Giro d'Italia.

The duo was dropped from the Giro on the eve of their nation's biggest race after being caught in an out-of-competition test.

The UCI said their B samples also tested positive, prompting Bardiani CSF on Friday to announce ''the start of the sacking process for both athletes.''

Ruffoni and Pirazzi were already suspended from competition, while Bardiani CSF could also be banned for 14-45 days.

The 30-year-old Pirazzi won the mountains classification in the 2013 Giro and a stage the following year. The 26-year-old Ruffoni is considered one of the team's top up-and-coming riders.