B Positive Recap: Transplant Time! — Plus, Grade the Season 1 Finale

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: At the tail end of Thursday’s B Positive finale, Drew and Gina went under the knife for Drew’s kidney transplant — and while we don’t know whether or not the surgery will be a success, the events that preceded it set the stage for a hypothetical Season 2.

So, what went down before the anesthesia set in? Read on to find out…

At the start of “Life Expectancy,” Gina tells Eli that she’s decided to find her own place after the transplant, rather than move back in with Gabby. “I’m not sure the party lifestyle is my thing anymore,” she says. “You can only snort coke with a busboy in the IHOP parking lot so many times before it loses its glamour.” She doesn’t have a plan, but she has some time to figure it out. In the meantime, Eli invites Gina to move in with him, but she declines. The relationship is new, and she doesn’t want to mess things up by rushing into anything.

Back at home, Drew has prepared Adriana a sampling of all the delicacies from Switzerland, where Adriana’s experimental cancer treatment awaits. She’s thoroughly impressed, but she can’t stay. She tells Drew that she’s on her way to the airport; she’s decided to go to Switzerland without him. As amazing as it’d be to go together, Adriana refuses to let Drew delay his transplant for two months. She assures him they’ll resume their relationship once she returns. In the meantime, he shouldn’t be sad. Good things are happening for both of them.

The following morning, Drew attends his last dialysis session. He’s going to miss them, as crazy as that sounds. Jerry, Eli and Gideon have become his closest friends. Heck, he’s even taken a liking to empath Megyn, who’s only been in dialysis for a week. Before Gina arrives for a celebratory group hug, the men encourage Drew to buy his donor a gift — something to thank her for her sacrifice.

Afterwards, Gideon accompanies Gina to see an apartment. It’s a bit of fixer-upper, but “everything’s fine,” she says. “Couldn’t be better.” Within seconds, Gina finds herself in the throes of an identity crisis: “I don’t know who I am. I know who I was when I was with Drew, but after tomorrow, I’m not going to be Gina the Kidney Donor anymore, and I don’t want to go back to being Gina the Party Girl. And I don’t want to be Gina the Van Driver anymore… I don’t know who I’m supposed to be, and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.” Gideon doesn’t sugarcoat it — “Change is hard,” he says — but this is a chance to start fresh.

Back at the house, Drew’s ex-wife Julia drops in to wish Drew luck ahead of his big day. She also tells him that Gina’s generosity has inspired her to consider donating one of her kidneys to someone in need. Maybe she’s a match for Eli or Jerry? Plus, it’ll look good on her Tinder profile. Before she goes, Drew asks Julia for any tips on what gift he should get Gina. Julia tells him to get something from the heart — but if he can’t think of anything, diamond earrings will do.

Drew and Gina have difficulty sleeping the night before the transplant. He tells her that he almost didn’t go to that wedding where they reconnected; if he hadn’t gone, his life would’ve been completely different. “I wouldn’t have gotten yet, moving in here, driving me crazy,” he says. In turn, Gina tells Drew that he’s completely changed her life; she doesn’t know what life has in store with her after the transplant, and it’s causing her great anxiety. That’s when Drew decides to give Gina his gift early: It’s a donor keychain… with a key to his house. She accepts his generous offer and tells him she’d love to say. “Because of you, I feel like my life means something,” she says.

A few hours later, Drew presents Gina with a second gift: A limo to take them to the hospital in style. Paul is outside to capture the moment, and follows them into the hospital, where they’re greeted by Gabby and the entire dialysis group, there to wish them luck. We then see a montage of well wishes from everyone in Drew and Gina’s respective orbits, including Norma, who’s in Italy with her daughter.

Before Drew is wheeled into surgery, he stops and tells Gina that he loves her. She reciprocates. It’s platonic, but very sweet. From there, we cut to Drew and Gina in separate operating rooms, where they’re told to count backwards from 10 as the anesthesia sets in.

What did you think of B Positive‘s finale — and Season 1 overall? Do you have every finger and toe crossed that it’s renewed for Season 2? Weigh in via the following polls, then hit the comments.

