B&M rescues 51 Wilko shops in £13 million deal

Wilko tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops for £13 million after the firm collapsed into administration.

The shops are set to be rebranded under B&M’s name, as the FTSE 100 retailer did not acquire Wilko’s brand name or any of its intellectual property. It said it would provide an update on the timing of the new B&M openings in November.

The deal comes amid reports that a larger rescue deal, from HMV owner Doug Putnam, hit a snag, meaning a large number of stores may be forced to close.

Redundancies began at Wilko’s head offices yesterday, with warehouse staff also set to lose their jobs this week, as there were no bids on the table that included Wilko’s support staff.

However, this deal ensures that a number of shop staff will still be able to keep their jobs.

B&M said it would pay for the shops via cash reserves. It did not reveal which shops were included, or whether this meant all staff at these stores would keep their jobs.

Administrators at PwC took over Wilko last month, after attempts to sell the entire business failed. They have aimed to sell as many stores as possible in order to realise value of the retailer’s creditors.

According to Sky News, Canadian Putnam, who led the revival of HMV, had hoped to buy around 300 of Wilko’s 400 shops. However, after difficulties with suppliers, he is now expected to purchase closer to 200 stores.

The City was not impressed with the deal, with B&M shares down 4% today.

Wilko, formerly known as Wilkinson Hardware Strores, has 400 shops in total, employing around 12,000 people.

Other discount retailers including Poundland parent Pepco and The Range have been named in reports as potential buyers of Wilko shops.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, said: ““Wilko’s store locations are a blessing and a curse, with parking a huge issue for consumers wanting to buy cheap goods in bulk in the way they’re able to at retail parks.

“Although town and city centres do bring other advantages, not least footfall which has been increasing as shoppers realise they enjoy the experience of a day “in town” and a chance to try before they buy.

“But businesses need to give those shoppers a reason to stop in and, for many shoppers, Wilko just hasn’t been on their radar.”

Julian Skelly, managing partner for retail at consultancy Publicis Sapient, said: “Wilko’s challenge is that it hasn’t managed to keep up with changing customer expectations and behaviours. Their low-cost, discount model relies on heavy footfall in their relatively large-format high-street stores.

“The pandemic accelerated retail customers’ transition to online and away from the high-street. Initially, the impact of this on Wilko was masked by the government’s Covid support but Wilko was significantly exposed when customers didn’t return to their stores in the same way post-Covid.”