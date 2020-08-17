B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of September.

B&M European Value Retail's next dividend payment will be UK£0.054 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.081 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, B&M European Value Retail has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of £4.917. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for B&M European Value Retail

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately B&M European Value Retail's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see B&M European Value Retail has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, six years ago, B&M European Value Retail has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy B&M European Value Retail for the upcoming dividend? B&M European Value Retail has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while B&M European Value Retail looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

