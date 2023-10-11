Bâloise Holding (VTX:BALN) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bâloise Holding (VTX:BALN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Bâloise Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Bâloise Holding grew its EPS by 4.4% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Bâloise Holding's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. To cut to the chase Bâloise Holding's EBIT margins dropped last year, and so did its revenue. This is less than stellar for the company.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Bâloise Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Bâloise Holding, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. To be specific, they have CHF24m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bâloise Holding, with market caps between CHF3.6b and CHF11b, is around CHF2.0m.

The Bâloise Holding CEO received CHF1.7m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Bâloise Holding To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Bâloise Holding is a growing business, which is encouraging. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Bâloise Holding, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Even so, be aware that Bâloise Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

