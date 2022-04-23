B.K. Maginnis, candidate for US Senate

Name: B.K. Maginnis

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 47

Campaign website: www.maginnis4congress.org

Occupation: Homemaker/Small business owner

Education: BA in Political Science from UNC-Greensboro

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: 20+ years helping Democratic candidates on the national, state and local level.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

The inflation problem is due to a lack of income. The focus is always on reducing the expense but the solution is to increase working families’ cash flow. This can be achieved by lowering taxes on working-class families and direct cash payments through my American Profit-sharing plan (APSP).

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

I believe the federal government has done what it can to control and end the pandemic at this point, considering the immense push-back from Republicans. Unless there is another resurgence, it’s a matter of maintaining vaccine supplies and helping with their delivery.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

The federal government’s role is to enforce current carbon emissions controls and divert investment into alternative energy sources, including tying any future fossil fuel permits directly to investment and expanding alternative energy options.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Increased funding for policing has not reduced violent crime, and further funding increases would have even worse diminishing returns. Studies have shown that the only long-term solution to lowering (violent) crime is reducing poverty, so all measures should be focused on that.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Overturning Roe v Wade will initially massively increase birth rates, especially among low-income women, eventually leading to increased poverty levels, increased (violent) crime and economic catastrophe. In addition, it will open the door to reverse many civil liberties gained since 1960.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Democrats lean too much on regulation rather than incentives to solve issues. I also feel they make mistakes by proposing solutions that benefit only targeted groups, alienating those who do not benefit. This creates resentment and backlash against these solutions and our platform as a whole.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Economy and jobs; voting and elections; and racial/gender inequality.