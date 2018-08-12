Bédard claims second Micra Cup victory in Trois-Rivières

Bédard, the winner of Round 7 of the Cup held yesterday, planted his No. 1 Micra on pole position. Kevin King, in the No. 40 Nissan was alongside him on the starting grid. Then came Valérie Limoges (who got her No. 220 Micra repaired, after it suffered a damaged gearbox resulting of a contact in the first race), Frédéric Bernier, Jake Exton, Jean-Michel Isabelle and Normand Boyer lined up behind them.

King made a great start and moved past Bédard in the opening corners to take the lead. Limoges settled in third place ahead of Bernier. One lap later, Exton passed Boyer for fifth place.

King, in clean air, set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2. The flying Exton then caught Bernier and the battle of fourth place began.

On Lap 4, Bernier made a small driving mistake and got passed by Exton. Bédard set the fastest lap and started to put intense pressure on the leading King, while Limoges began to lose ground on them. Further down the pack, Isabelle passed Bernier for fifth place.

With 25 minutes to go in the race, Bédard set another fastest lap, and ran like glued to the rear bumper of King’s Micra. Bédard started to weave, look-right and look-left behind King to force him in making a mistake.

On Lap 16, Bédard benefitted from the presence of two lapped cars – and the slight brush between one of them and King’s car – to outbrake the latter at the Porte Duplessis corner and take the lead for good at the next corner. One lap later, the officials showed the black flag to King to penalise him for an avoidable contact with Bédard.

Moments later, Bernier understeered badly out of Turn 1 and hit hard the tire barrier. Boyer, who was running right behind him, could not avoid the car, which bounced back onto the track and ran straight into the driver side. The race went under full course yellow. Bernier, from Québec City, was badly shaken, apparently uninjured but taken to the medical centre for examinations.

The race restarted on Lap 23 for a quick three-minute dash. Bédard led the field, but a few corners later Exton passed Limoges for second place.

The race ended on lap 25 with Bédard taking the win ahead of Exton, Limoges, Isabelle, Mike Ogren, Marc Héroux, Fadi Mourad, Nicolas Barrette, Sylvain Ouellet and Mario Berthiaume.