B.C. woman shot during police 'wellness check' just made fresh start to be with her child, family says

Her family says 26-year-old Chantel Moore, a Vancouver Island woman who was shot in New Brunswick by police early Thursday, was "kind, gentle and bubbly" and making a fresh start to be closer to her mother and five-year-old daughter Gracie.

In a statement, the Edmundston Police Force said officers were called to do a wellness check on a woman in an apartment. When they arrived, she emerged with a knife and attacked an officer, Insp. Steve Robinson told reporters.

"He had no choice but to defend himself."

The Tofino-born woman of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation loved dirt biking, swimming and was devoted to her family, loved ones say.

She'd lived in Port Alberni for the past four years and recently saved money to move away, according to her sibling.

'She would never hold a knife'

News of her death has stunned many in the tight-knit Vancouver Island communities.

"She was funny. Bubbly. She was such a little joker," said Melinda Martin, her half-sister from Port Alberni.

"I just want justice for her because she would never hold a knife. She would never hold a knife," said Martin, sobbing.

Martin said Moore had just saved the money to move to New Brunswick to be closer to her child, who had been living with Moore's mother.

She said her younger sister was proud and in good spirits. She was off to see her mother and child, then head home.

"She was such a little joker. She was so excited," said Martin. She says her sister called her every day, and they'd spoken around 10:40 p.m., the night before she died.

Hour later, at 1 a.m. PT, 5 a.m. New Brunswick time, the young woman's grandmother, Grace Frank, got a call telling her that her daughter had been shot in the chest and was dead.

Nora Martin, Moore's great-aunt, spoke for Frank, who could be heard through the telephone, sobbing in the background.

"We heard that one cop went to Chantel's place by himself, and that he shot at her five times and she was trying to attack him with a knife," said Martin.

She believes a man in Toronto who used to date Moore called police to ask to check on her well-being because he feared she was being harassed by someone.

Frank was too overcome to speak but posted to her Facebook page.

"I don't believe this. They were going there to check on her, not kill her. This is not right. Why would they shoot her five times?"

For years, Moore worked at the Tseshaht market and Fas Gas Plus gas station, a pit-stop on the Island Highway.

Tseshaht Coun. Hugh Braker said the news was upsetting, especially given a recent racist attack in Tofino and ongoing racially-charged police issues in the U.S., with the death of George Floyd underscoring how many police incidents end in the death of a person of colour.

"It just heightens the tension and comes at such a bad time — the shooting of any woman is terrible and tragic at any time," said Braker.

There will be an independent review of the shooting, with the aid of New Brunswick RCMP's investigative and forensic teams, the Edmundston force says.