B.C. woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing husband

On Friday, April 14, 2023, Ashleigh Tschritter, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her husband at a campground in B.C.’s North Thompson in 2020. (Marcella Bernardo - image credit)

A woman from British Columbia's North Thompson region has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her husband at a campground.

Ashleigh Tschritter, now 33, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was later convicted of manslaughter. In December a jury deliberated there wasn't enough evidence to prove she intended to kill David Simpson, her husband and the father of her three children.

The couple, from Clearwater, about an 80-minute drive from Kamloops, had been at a campground in September 2020 when Tschritter shot Simpson.

His body was found on a forest service road nearby. RCMP responded and said at the time that they arrested a woman and handed the case over to the Mounties' southeast district major crime unit.

The key witness at Tschritter's trial testified the couple had been drinking and she stormed off when Simpson mentioned the name of another woman.

She came back with a shotgun, pointed it at him and fired at close range, then walked over to his body and kicked his head, witness Gary Flowers told the court during the trial.

The court heard Tschritter originally told RCMP that Simpson had shot himself.

In sentencing, Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves factored in Tschritter's history of violence, which includes prior convictions for aggravated assault and robbery.

In a separate conviction and sentencing in November 2012, a court banned Tschritter from using firearms for at least 10 years.

"This case is a tragedy," Groves told the court. "Mr. Simpson is dead. A mother has lost her only child. Three children are permanently scarred for the rest of their lives."

'I would have traded spots with him'

All three of the children were under the age of 13 at the time of the killing.

"Tschritter took her husband's life because he said something she didn't like," said Groves. "A message needs to be sent to Ms. Tschritter and others … society will not condone unlawful behaviour toward a domestic partner."

Story continues

Tschritter did not take the stand at her trial and has never explained why she shot Simpson. Before sentencing, she expressed remorse to the court.

"I would have traded spots with him," she said.

With time already served, Tschritter could be released from prison in about eight years.