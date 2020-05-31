B.C. watchdog called in after man suffers serious injuries, dies during arrest

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after a man who allegedly stole a taxi died from serious injuries suffered during his arrest.

Delta Police say they responded to a report of a stolen taxi at the ferry terminal in Tsawwassen, B.C. on Friday night.

After locating the vehicle and confronting the suspect, police say the driver got out of the vehicle and "engaged" with officers, allegedly producing a weapon.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the suspect suffered serious injuries during his arrest.

The man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on May 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press