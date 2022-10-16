B.C. Votes 2022: Metro Vancouver and Sea-to-Sky election results

The future of housing developments will be a key issues for mayors in the Metro Vancouver area. (Justin McElroy/CBC - image credit)

There are 21 separate races for mayor in Metro Vancouver and many more elections to follow when you add in the Sea-to-Sky region, along with school boards, park boards and the dozens of council positions.

All of these elected bodies will have to work together on big issues impacting the Lower Mainland and B.C. as a whole, whether that's transit, housing affordability or the impacts of climate change.

Tri-Cities

Two former councillors are running for mayor in Port Moody, where a key issue is the development of a transit hub on a nine-hectare piece of land: Meghan Lahti, who was first elected to Port Moody's city council in 1996 and Steve Milani — who was first elected to council in 2018.

Fourteen people are running for Port Moody's six council positions.

In Coquitlam, incumbent mayoral candidate Richard Stewart is running against two newcomers, Adel Gamar and Mark Mahovlich. Twenty-two people are running for eight council positions, including six incumbents.

In Port Coquitlam, Mayor Brad West has already been acclaimed to another term as mayor because nobody contested the seat.

The Village of Anmore has incumbent mayoral candidate John McEwen running against former councillor Mario Piamonte, while all four council candidates have already been acclaimed to their positions.

In Belcarra, incumbent mayoral candidate Jaime Ross is being challenged by Colm Cole, and there are five people running for four council positions, including two incumbents.

New Westminster

With Jonathan Coté not seeking a third term as mayor, three mayoral candidates are in the running in New Westminster, where a top issue is how to revive the city's downtown core.

Patrick Johnstone, who previously served on council, is the mayoral candidate for Community First, which is also running candidates for six council positions.

The New Westminster Progressives are running Ken Armstrong for mayor, along with five council candidates, none of whom have previously served on council.

Also in the mayor's race is independent Chuck Puchmayr, who is well known in the community as a former city councillor and NDP MLA for the riding from 2005 to 2009.

Richmond

Incumbent Malcolm Brodie is seeking another term in office after being elected mayor of B.C.'s fourth-largest city in a 2001 byelection and then again in 2002, 2005, 2008, 2014 and 2018, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

He is being challenged by Wei Ping Chen as well as John Roston who is attached to the RITE Richmond party.

RITE Richmond is running four council candidates.

There are a total of 27 candidates running for eight council positions, represented by a total of six parties.

Also in the running is the Richmond Community Coalition, which has three candidates, Richmond United, which has three candidates, the Richmond Citizens' Association, which has four candidates and ONE Richmond which is fielding two council candidates.

Beyond that, there are nine independent candidates in the race.

In an unusual move, incumbent Malcolm Brodie has endorsed eight candidates from three different parties.

Burnaby

Mayor Mike Hurley has been acclaimed, but there is a crowded council race, with 27 people running for eight positions.

The Burnaby Citizens Association is running a full slate of eight council candidates, while One Burnaby is running six candidates and the Burnaby Green Party is running four candidates.

North Vancouver

The race for mayor in the City of North Vancouver is a rematch of the last election, with incumbent Linda Buchanan up against former councillor Guy Heywood, who finished just 401 votes behind Buchanan in 2018. Twelve people are running for six council positions, including five incumbents.

In the District of North Vancouver, incumbent Mike Little is up against two-term councillor Matthew Bond. The council race has 13 people running for six positions.

West Vancouver

There is another mayoral rematch in West Vancouver, with incumbent Mary-Ann Booth once again squaring off against Mark Sager, who was mayor from 1990 to 1996 and lost to Booth in 2018 by just 21 votes.

Teresa de Cotiis and Marcus Wong are also in the race for mayor, while 17 people are running for six council positions, including four incumbents.

Delta

There is a three-way race for mayor in Delta, with Peter van der Velden and Joginder Randhawa running as independents against incumbent George Harvie, who is running with the Achieving for Delta Party.

Achieving for Delta has candidates for six council positions.

White Rock

Incumbent Mayor Darryl Walker is being challenged by three former councillors: Erika Johanson, Megan Knight and Scott Kristjanson.

Sixteen people are running for six council positions, including three incumbents.

Lions Bay and Bowen Island

Incumbent Ron McLaughlin is up against Ken Berry and Tamara Leger in the race for mayor in Lions Bay, while eight people are running for four council positions, including four incumbents.

On Bowen Island, former councillor Maureen Nicholson is hoping to make the jump to the mayor's chair and is running against Andrew Leonard and John Turner. There are 11 people running for six council positions.

Squamish and Whistler

In Squamish, there is a three-way race for mayor between Armand Hurford, who served a single term on council, and Deanna Lewis-Kalkalilh and Mike Young.

Young is running for the Squamish First party, along with two councillors. There are 10 people running for six seats on council, including four incumbents.

In Whistler, incumbent Jack Crompton is running for re-election against Marcus Culver and Brian Walker. Fifteen people are running for six council positions, including four incumbents.