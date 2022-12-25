Atmospheric river may trigger local flooding, icy B.C. mountain passes

·2 min read
Atmospheric river may trigger local flooding, icy B.C. mountain passes

An atmospheric river washing over the West Coast this holiday weekend will give rise to several waves of rain into early next week. The system could lead to localized flooding in some spots, with Vancouver expecting more than 100 mm of rain by Wednesday.

The steady Pacific flow has now overpowered the remaining Arctic air in the Lower Mainland.

Heavy rain leads to localized flooding threat across the South Coast

B.C.’s South Coast will deal with rounds of rain on Sunday and Monday, promising a weekend washout for any travellers hoping to do any last-minute driving or flying over the next few days.

BCRAIN
BCRAIN

An atmospheric river spilling over the South Coast and Vancouver Island will provide plenty of moisture to fuel heavy rainfall between now and Monday.

Even though rain eased off Saturday night, a renewed round will build across the region for Christmas Day on Sunday, becoming heavier through the nighttime hours into Monday morning.

YVRMeteogram
YVRMeteogram

Vancouver could rack up as much as 130 mm of rain by the middle of the week. Localized flooding is possible across the South Coast, especially in areas where storm drains remain clogged by snow and ice from last week’s wintry weather.

Major freezing rain threat continues in Fraser Valley

While most of southern B.C. deals with plain, old rain from this latest system, freezing rain has been a major problem across parts of southern B.C. over the past day as warm air aloft moves over cold air wedged firmly in place at the surface.

Abbotsford recently experienced 18 straight hours of freezing rain, leading to a significant ice accretion. This much ice is more than enough to bring down trees and power lines, leading to damage and power outages through the affected areas.

BCTIMEDEC
BCTIMEDEC

Additional freezing rain is possible across the Fraser Valley again on Sunday as the second wave of precipitation moves ashore.

Icy surface will make for treacherous travel by both road and foot. Stay home if possible, and use extreme caution if you have to go out driving or walking during and after the freezing rain.

This soggy pattern will continue across the West Coast through the last week of December.

Thumbnail courtesy of BC Hydro/Twitter.

Check back for the latest details on conditions across British Columbia.

