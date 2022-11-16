B.C. testing Alert Ready system on Wednesday afternoon

An Alert Ready test message sent to a cellphone in Manitoba. In B.C., use of the system was expanded in the spring to include alerts for floods, wildfires, extreme heat, Amber Alerts and civil emergencies like shootings. (Warren Kay/CBC - image credit)

Officials in B.C. will be testing the province's emergency alert system on Wednesday.

A statement said the blaring Alert Ready notification will sound on cellphones, televisions and radio stations at 1:55 p.m. PT.

The message will clearly indicate the alert is just a test, according to a statement from Emergency Management B.C.

Alert Ready is a system available across Canada allowing government officials to issue straight-to-cellphone public safety alerts to warn the public of "imminent or unfolding" risks to their lives or safety.

This year, B.C. radically changed its policy for using the system after a triple whammy of emergencies in 2021 passed without alerts: the blistering heat dome, a merciless wildfire in Lytton, B.C., and extreme flooding throughout southwestern B.C.

The province's previous policy was to save the system only for tsunamis.

This spring, use of the system was expanded to include alerts for floods, wildfires, extreme heat, Amber Alerts and civil emergencies like shootings.

Under its old strategy, B.C. didn't use the technology once in the first 3½ years it was available.

The province's first Alert Ready notice was sent during an active shooter emergency in Vanderhoof, B.C., in November 2021.

Seven alerts have been issued this year: three for civil emergencies, two for wildfires and two for Amber Alerts.

Emergency alerts issued by province in 2022