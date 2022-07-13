B.C. SPCA closes Quesnel branch indefinitely after 'significant damage' from heavy rainfall

The B.C. SPCA facility in Quesnel, B.C. announced on Tuesday that it has closed the branch indefinitely, after its roof collapsed as a result of heavy rains last month. (B.C. SPCA Quesnel Branch/Facebook - image credit)

The B.C. SPCA has indefinitely closed its Quesnel location following what it describes as "significant damage" to the branch's building caused by heavy rains last month.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the animal welfare organization says its roof had collapsed, and staff are assessing the damage to determine their next steps.

The 40-year-old Quesnel branch at 1000 Carson Pit Road is one of three locations serving the Cariboo region, the other two being in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

For people who want to surrender animals to the shelter, the SPCA recommends they visit the nearest branches — in Williams Lake to the south, at 709 Bond Lake Road, or Prince George to the north, at 4011 Landsdowne Road.

Quesnel was one of the areas impacted by heavy downpours last month, which prompted flood warnings from the River Forecast Centre.

The SPCA says despite the closure, its staff members continue to work off-site to answer questions and help find solutions to animal welfare issues.

"In the meantime, we are working to provide services for animals who would otherwise be cared for at our facility," the organization wrote in its Facebook post.

The organization says for stray dogs and other animal control issues, people should contact the City of Quesnel at 250-922-2111 or bylaw@quesnel.ca.

To contact other SPCA locations nearby for help, people living in Quesnel can call: