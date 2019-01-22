Alberta women stay unbeaten with win over Ontario at Canadian juniors

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Alberta's perfect run at the Canadian junior curling championships continues.

Selena Sturmay's squad dominated Ontario's Thea Coburn (2-3) 8-2 in the women's late draw Monday to move to 5-0 and remain the lone undefeated team in Pool A. Sturmay also posted a 7-4 win over Skylar Ackerman of the host team in the afternoon.

Ackerman, meanwhile, dropped to 0-5 with her second loss of the day, an 8-4 defeat at the hands of British Columbia's Sarah Daniels (4-1).

Lauren Ferguson's Prince Edward Island rink (1-4) grabbed up its first win of the tournament with an 11-5 win over the Northwest Territories' Tyanna Bain (0-5).

Quebec's Laurie St-Georges (5-1) rebounded from its lone loss to pull out a 7-5 win over Saskatchewan's Sara England (3-2).

Earlier Monday, Mackenzie Zacharias' Manitoba rink doubled up St-Georges 8-4 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

With the win, Manitoba improved to 4-0 and sits atop Pool B.

England topped Bain for a 3-2 win in the afternoon draw. Nova Scotia's Kaitlyn Jones (3-1) also picked up 9-4 victory over Kira Brunton of Northern Ontario.

In men's late-draw action, JT Ryan and his Manitoba team (4-0) recorded an 8-5 win over New Brunswick's Jack Smeltzer (2-2) to remain undefeated atop Pool B. B.C.'s Tyler Tardi (4-0) leads Pool A.

Ontario's Sam Steep (3-2) grabbed his second win of the day with a 5-1 victory over Yukon's Trygg Jensen (1-4).

Earlier Monday, Ontario trounced Nunavut (0-4) 16-3. Yukon also fell to Alberta 10-2.

Quebec (2-2) managed to return to .500 with an 8-3 win over Northern Ontario (2-2).

Saskatchewan's Rylan's Kleiter (4-1) pulled closer to B.C in Pool A with an 8-6 win over Newfoundland and Labador's Greg Blyde (2-3).

Meanwhile, Tyler Smith's Prince Edward Island team (2-3) thumped Sawer Kaeser of the Northwest Territories (0-5) 13-4.

In the afternoon draw, Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell raised his record to 3-1 with a 12-3 triumph over Kaeser's squad.

The Canadian Press