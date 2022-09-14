B.C. shells out $330K to help fund 3rd study into high-speed rail to Washington and Oregon

The Cascadia Ultra High-Speed Ground Transportation System (UHSGT) is a proposed electric railway system connecting B.C. with Washington state and Oregon. (Cascadia High Speed Rail - image credit)

B.C. is investing $300,000 as its share of the next phase of a study into the construction of a high-speed rail system to Washington state and Oregon.

The provincial government has already spent $600,000 on two earlier studies, one in 2019 and another in 2020.

Known as the Cascadia Ultra High-Speed Ground Transportation System (UHSGT), the rail line would connect the metro areas of Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

The estimated cost to build it is $42 billion.

The province first agreed to explore the idea of high-speed transportation systems in 2016, with then-premier Christy Clark signing an agreement with Washington state governor Jay Inslee, who approved $4 million to study the concept.

Led by Washington state in partnership with B.C. and Oregon, the study is into its next phase, which will examine engineering and design, integrating the rail system into land-use planning and environmental review processes.

The technology being studied, ultra-high-speed ground transportation, includes electrified rail, hyperloop or magnetic levitation with a maximum operating speed of up to 400 kilometres an hour.

"This proposal has the potential to significantly cut transportation time between Seattle and Vancouver — presenting new opportunities for clean economic growth, job creation and tourism throughout the region," said B.C. Premier John Horgan in a statement.

Washington State Government

The B.C. government says the results of the previous studies show the railway would foster tourism and trade between the regions, providing $355 billion worth of economic activity and creating as many as 200,000 jobs.

The study also says the USGHT would lead to a reduction of as much as six million tonnes of greenhouse gas in the first 40 years of operations.

"This is one more example of our shared belief that innovation drives prosperity and a more sustainable world for everyone," said Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee.

High-speed rail 'much more palatable' for tourists

Walt Judas, the CEO of the Tourism Association of B.C., says a high-speed rail system would draw more tourists from south of the border, particularly as an alternative to cars and airplanes.

"High-speed makes [tourism] much more palatable for people," said Judas. "It's more convenient; it's quicker; it allows people to come in for perhaps even a shorter period of time."

Judas says the tourism sector welcomes the government's involvement with USGHT.

"People who have travelled around the world know that in places like Europe or Asia, high-speed rail is a favourite way to travel," he said.

He says the Metro Vancouver area draws about two million U.S. visitors, with a large portion coming from American West Coast regions such as Washington state and California.

Judas hopes the next phase of the study gets done quickly.

We need to pull all levers we possibly can for the tourism industry to recover in the coming years," he said. "It's going to be some time before international visitation returns to pre-COVID levels."

"If this is one way to accelerate the process, then we look forward to it sooner than later."