B.C. sees 294 cases of COVID-19 over weekend, four additional deaths

VICTORIA — Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people to take control of the latest rise in cases of COVID-19 in B.C. by going back to the basics on their personal safety plans.

There have been another 294 cases diagnosed in the past three days and four people have died, three of them residents of long-term-care homes.

Henry says everyone needs to pay attention to safety protocols as the cooler weather arrives along with the flu season.

There has been a total of 5,790 people diagnosed with the virus, although 4,406 of those have recovered.

There are 28 people in hospital and 2,723 people in the province are in self-isolation monitoring signs of COVID-19 because they had contact with someone who tested positive.

Henry says the increase in cases isn't a second wave, but it needs to be flattened to prevent a surge of people flooding B.C.'s health-care system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press