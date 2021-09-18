B.C. school district to lock doors during class after COVID-19 protests

SALMON ARM, B.C. — A British Columbia school district says it will begin locking its schools' outside doors during classtime after protesters opposed to COVID-19 protective measures entered several facilities on Friday.

School District 83 (North Okanagan-Shushwap) superintendent Donna Kriger says several schools were placed in a "hold and secure" to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Kriger says the protesters' decision to enter schools around Salmon Arm, B.C., is "completely unacceptable."

Starting Monday, outside doors to schools in the district will remain locked during the day, and those who want to enter a school are asked to contact staff.

Kriger says the district will be working with RCMP to ensure protesters are kept off school property.

B.C. reported 768 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 11 deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.

