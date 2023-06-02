B.C. can save money — and patients from pain — with free shingles vaccines, pharmacist says

An example of a shingles rash on a patient's face and neck. A pharmacist and vaccine advocate says it's time for B.C. to join other provinces by providing shingles vaccine coverage. (U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - image credit)

A vaccine advocate says it's time for British Columbia to publicly fund the shingles vaccine to save patients from needless pain and the health-care system from needless expense.

Ajit Johal, a pharmacist and clinical director with vaccine promotion and education effort Immunize.io, says the condition, which causes a blistering skin rash and can lead to long-term pain for some patients, can largely be prevented or made less severe with a two-dose vaccine treatment.

The problem, he says, is that the shots are not covered by the province and even extended benefit plans are hit-or-miss.

The lack of coverage is a financial barrier for some as the doses can cost over $300.

Treatment of shingles costs the health-care system much more, says Johal, as patients must make at least one physician appointment and visits to a specialist may be needed depending on the severity of the condition.

"I think we need to use every tool at our disposal to limit the impact on primary care, and shingles as a disease has an incredible burden on both individuals and the system," he said.

"So having a vaccination program using the great resources we put in place is a win for patients and certainly a win for the health-care system."

Calls for free shingles vaccines have been heard for years but Johal says now is the time for B.C. to fund them, at least for at-risk populations such as seniors and people with compromised immune systems.

He says pharmacists are in a good position to administer the shots as they've become more involved in immunization programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, pharmacists can diagnose and prescribe medications for 21 conditions, including shingles.

"It's a great way we can limit the strain on our health-care system," Johal said.

He made the case to the province for shingles vaccine coverage at a 2024 budget consultation meeting in Richmond on Thursday.

B.C.'s health ministry did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Seniors at risk of complications

Johal noted that Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island provide free shingles vaccines, at least for some people.

Seniors are especially at risk for shingles and complications from it. The Canadian Association of Retired Persons has consistently called for older people to receive the vaccine for free.

Dr. Roger Wong, an expert on geriatric medicine at the University of British Columbia's Faculty of Medicine, agrees it's a good idea.

Shingles can lead to long-lasting chronic pain for seniors, he said, and aggravate other conditions like dementia.

"They can become acutely more confused," Wong said. "And you can imagine, with the pain and then the worsening confusion, it is taking a toll on those older adults living with the condition, [and] also on their caregivers.

"So there's a lot to be said about the potential benefit of preventing this if we have an effective way, such as using a vaccine."