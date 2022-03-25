B.C. reports two more deaths, hospitalizations inch up

·1 min read

VICTORIA — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the death toll to 2,983 since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry says in a statement that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased slightly to 260 people on Friday, up from 255 the day before.

The figure is still well below those in hospital at the start of the month, when there were 517 people hospitalized.

There are currently 50 people in intensive care.

The ministry says 91.4 per cent of those 12 and over have received their second shot of vaccine, while 59 per cent have had a third dose.

There have been three more health-care facility outbreaks, all at seniors care site, bringing the total health centre outbreaks to seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

