B.C. reports five deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 and asks residents to stay home

VICTORIA — British Columbia is reporting five more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 40 new cases.

That brings the provincial death toll to 55 among 1,410 confirmed cases in total.

The province says there have been no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities since the last update on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It says 879 people who had tested positive for the disease have now recovered, while 128 people are hospitalized, including 65 in intensive care.

Vancouver Coastal Health says a 271-bed alternate care site is now open at the Vancouver Convention Centre in case the number of people who require hospitalization due to COVID-19 surges.

The health authority says the site increases bed capacity for patients who do not have COVID-19 and it will only be used if necessary.

The new numbers come as politicians and health officials are urging B.C. residents to stay home during the long weekend.

"This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press