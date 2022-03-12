B.C. reports fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in ICU for 1st time since mid-August

People are pictured dancing during a Latin music event at Mangos Kitchen Bar in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, February 18, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
B.C. health officials reported 368 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, including 46 in intensive care, as the province recorded three more deaths from the disease and 288 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including six fewer patients in the ICU. The province last reported fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in ICU on Aug. 16, 2021.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by around 24 per cent from last Friday, when 484 people were in hospital with the disease and down around 56.5 per cent from a month ago when 846 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's January surge.

The number of patients in intensive care is down a third from 69 a week ago and down nearly two-thirds from a month ago when 136 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,935 lives lost out of 352,039 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 14 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities, including an outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital.

As of Friday, 90.7 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6 per cent a second dose.

From March 3 to 9, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 18 per cent of cases and from Feb. 24 to March 9, they accounted for 28.7 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.6 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Mask mandate lifts

As of Friday, British Columbians no longer have to wear masks in low-risk, indoor public spaces.

During a news conference on Thursday, Henry said some people will continue to wear masks, and some businesses may choose to ask patrons to wear them, but they are no longer required under an order.

Masks will be encouraged in spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as on public transit and on B.C. Ferries, but they will not be required.

Masks are still required in federally regulated spaces such as airports.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that federal agencies overseeing masking mandates in Canada for activities like domestic travel are evaluating the situation and could make "policy adjustments as needed in the coming days and weeks."

Henry also announced the end of vaccine cards, effective April 8, as long as conditions continue to improve.

