B.C. reports 677 new cases of COVID-19, active cases increase to 6,165

VICTORIA — British Columbia has reported 677 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The number of active infections has ticked up to 6,165 across the province.

Close to one-third of the cases reported on Tuesday were located in the Fraser Health region with 1,948, while Health Minister Adrian Dix says the Northern Health region had the most cases per capita.

Of 288 people hospitalized with the illness, 140 were in intensive care.

There were 24 active outbreaks at health-care facilities, including three at hospitals.

The Health Ministry says 78.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and up have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have had at least one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.

