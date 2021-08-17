B.C. reports 501 new cases of COVID-19 as active infections near 5,300

VICTORIA — British Columbia has reported one more death and 501 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of active infections is up to nearly 5,300, with about 58 per cent located in the Interior Health region.

There are 111 people in hospital, an increase of seven since Monday, including 51 in intensive care.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the province is now 1,781.

The Health Ministry says 82.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There remain 10 active outbreaks in assisted-living and long-term care homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press