B.C. reports 35 fewer people in hospital with COVID-19 and 1 more death

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks across the intersection of Granville and Robson streets in downtown Vancouver earlier this month. (Andrew Lee/CBC - image credit)

B.C. health officials reported 653 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 108 in intensive care, as the province recorded one more death from the disease.

The new numbers represent an decrease of 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours and the same number of patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14.3 per cent from last Wednesday, when 762 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 33.8 per cent from a month ago when 987 people were in hospital.

Deaths also lag cases, with higher numbers a reflection of Omicron's surge last month.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 10.7 per cent from 121 a week ago and down by 16.2 per cent from a month ago when 129 people were in the ICU. There were also 799 new cases reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 9.3 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall this month, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of community transmission.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,831 lives lost out of 346,196 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 29 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities. Two outbreaks were declared over by the province on Wednesday.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Burnaby Hospital.

Langley Memorial Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 90.5 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent a second dose.

From Feb. 15 to 21, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.4 per cent of cases and from Feb. 8 to 21, they accounted for 32.8 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

A total of 2.5 million people have received a booster shot to date.

Pharmacies to provide free rapid tests

On Wednesday, health officials announced that rapid antigen tests would be made available at B.C. pharmacies, but only those age 70 and older will first have access.

The rollout of rapid tests is set to begin on Friday, with packs containing five test kits distributed free of charge to those who are eligible and who need them.

A B.C. Services Card will be required to access rapid test packs. Officials noted that symptomatic people should still access testing at provincial testing sites, with the rapid tests for use later.

More age groups are set to receive access to the free rapid tests over the next three to four weeks, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

More than 865,000 tests have already been set aside to be distributed through pharmacies, officials said.

Residents are asked to check the B.C. Pharmacy Association website for a list of participating pharmacies this week.

COVID at the club

For the second time, Northern Health has ordered a Prince George nightclub to close for defying public health mandates.

Videos shared on the Lambda Cabaret's social media accounts celebrated maskless clubgoers as they danced on the packed dance floor. Signs at the club doors stated staff were not checking mandated vaccine passports.

The club has openly defied public health authorities for almost a month, fully reopening in early February despite provincewide pandemic orders closing clubs and bars that do not serve food.

Northern Health says the cabaret could face new fines and punishment for violating this new order, past orders, or continuing to operate in defiance of public health authorities.

The closure comes just days after the province once again allowed dancing in B.C. nightclubs, after nearly two years of being prohibited.

Public health officials announced on Feb. 16 that capacity restrictions would be lifted, meaning clubs and dance studios could reopen.

According to the updated provincial health order, people must still wear masks when they're not seated at a table, including when they are dancing, and proof of vaccination upon entry is required.