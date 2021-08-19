B.C. reports 2 new deaths, 689 new COVID-19 cases as Interior Health fuels rise

VICTORIA — British Columbia has reported 689 new cases of COVID-19, with infections in the Interior Health region driving the upward trend.

There are currently 5,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The Interior Health region has more than double the number of active cases compared with the rest of the province's health authorities.

The Health Ministry also reports two new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,784.

The province says in a statement that about 83 per cent of eligible people 12 years and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the province, including a new addition at the Heritage Village care home in Chilliwack, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press