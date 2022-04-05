B.C. reports 13 more people in hospital with COVID-19 as province rolls out fourth dose program

·3 min read
Audience members arrive for a show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on March 24. B.C. health officials reported&#xa0;334 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Audience members arrive for a show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on March 24. B.C. health officials reported 334 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C. health officials reported 334 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 35 in intensive care, as the province recorded 258 new cases.

The province says information about recent deaths from COVID-19 will be released on Thursday.

The new numbers represent an increase of 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including 1 less patient in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 22 per cent from last Tuesday, when 273 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 31 per cent from a month ago when 484 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 24 per cent from 46 a week ago and down 49 per cent from a month ago when 69 people were in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 7.3 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations. It dipped down to 5.6 per cent in March, but has been slowly creeping back up for the past two weeks.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of a more worrying level of transmission.

There are a total of 12 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

Acute care outbreaks include:

  • Surrey Memorial Hospital.

  • Burnaby Hospital.

  • Cowichan District Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 90.9 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4 per cent a second dose.

A total of 2.7 million people have received a booster shot to date.

4th dose coming for vulnerable populations

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials announced fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for seniors over 70, long-term care residents, Indigenous people over 55 and people who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

The new booster program is aimed at groups at the highest risk of serious infection, who are now coming on six months since their first booster shot (third dose) and who may be experiencing waning immunity.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends the "rapid deployment" of a second COVID-19 booster shot for those 80 and older.

"This is a really important measure for us," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters.

"We know that the older we are, the sooner the [COVID-19] antibodies will wane. An extra booster dose right now will provide a rapid increase in antibodies ... and will provide that spring protection as we get back to normal activities in the community."

Treating the virus

There are a few options for treating COVID-19 available to patients in B.C., but not everyone who falls sick is eligible to receive them.

As of April 4, two therapeutic medications have been approved for use in patients with mild or moderate symptoms — Sotrovimab and Paxlovid.

Both treatments must be started within five days of developing symptoms, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), and they're only available to those at highest risk of serious infection.

Sotrovimab is what's known as a monoclonal antibody, and it's administered intravenously for a period of an hour in a hospital or clinic. It attaches to part of the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus and prevents it from entering and infecting healthy cells, according to the BCCDC.

Paxlovid is a pill taken orally that combines the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The drug is taken over five days and helps prevent symptoms from worsening.

A much longer list of treatments are available for patients sick enough to be hospitalized, including Dexamethasone, Tocilizumab, Baricitinib, Remdesivir and anticoagulation drugs. Clinical trials for other potential therapies are also underway, according to the BCCDC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.