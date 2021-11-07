Tornado watches ended in B.C., rain and high-elevation snow continue

Parts of Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver were subject to a serious seasonal rarity Saturday evening: Tornado watches, issued after a sighting of an apparent tornado in the northern part of the metro. The watches were soon dropped, and damage reports have not yet come in, though there were sightings on social media of the tornado near UBC and the airport. No tornado has yet been confirmed.

Beyond, on-and-off showers are set to continue into Sunday, with high-elevation snow. For a closer look, see below.

SUNDAY: NO LET-UP IN SNOW AND RAIN

The monster broad upper trough sitting over the Gulf of Alaska continues to spawn lows for the Pacific coast.

Saturday featured on-and-off bouts of rain, a trend set to continue into Sunday, lasting into Monday for some areas.

It won't be a soaking pattern for the Lower Mainland, with the upper trough helping to bring lows in, but it also blocks the main pulses of moisture from getting into the region consistently.

BCRAIN

In all, totals in the range of 50-75 mm are anticipated for Metro Vancouver, adding to the 50 mm already seen this month so far. The average total for November is 188 mm, meaning it is the wettest month of the year for the city. Areas along the southwestern coast of Vancouver Island could see 75-100+ mm of rainfall by the end of the weekend.

In addition to the rain, the persistent train of storms along the coast has allowed Arctic air to reach southern B.C. Freezing levels won't lift above 1000 metres until the middle of next week, even dropping to 400 metres overnight.

Snowfall will be a given for the mountain passes, with accumulations of 5-15 cm by Sunday. This will make for difficult travel in these regions.

BCSnow

Because of the lower freezing levels, there will be the chance for mixing to reach some of the higher communities along the periphery of the Lower Mainland.

LOOK AHEAD: RAINY PATTERN CONTINUES, ALONG HEFTY AMOUNT OF ALPINE SNOW

A colder pattern will continue in B.C. for most of next week, along with no stopping in the parade of storms for the South Coast.

Seven-day rainfall totals continue to be 70-150 mm for the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver, and 150-300 mm for the higher terrain and west coast of Vancouver Island.

BCSnow/AlpineTemps

Freezing levels remaining low next week will result in more snow for many ski areas including Whistler, with higher accumulations for the higher alpine. Heavy snow for the North Shore ski areas, as well, and very difficult travel is expected through the mountain passes. Some snow will even make it to the valley floors of the Interior.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the weather in B.C.