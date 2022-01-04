B.C. records 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 over 3-day period

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries a bike down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus as heavy snow falls in Burnaby on Dec. 21. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

B.C. health officials announced 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days in a brief release that did not include information about active cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

In a written statement, the provincial government said the numbers released Monday were preliminary.

From Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022, there were 4,033 new cases, from Jan. 1 to 2, there were 3,069 new cases and from Jan. 2 to 3, there 2,230 new cases.

The Ministry of Health said it would return to regular reporting of COVID-19 cases, which includes vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status, on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

On Monday, the province said there have been 264,181 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

4,859 new cases in Fraser Health.

1,797 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.

1,185 new cases in Interior Health.

1,117 new cases in Island Health.

374 new cases in Northern Health.

On Friday, B.C. health officials announced 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. At that time there were 20,811 active cases.

A total of 220 people were in hospital, including 73 in intensive care on Friday.

In-person court sessions postponed

B.C. Supreme and provincial courts announced Sunday that almost all in-person appearances are postponed, due to "the rapid and concerning recent increase in COVID-19 in the province."

All in-person civil and family matters scheduled between Jan. 4 to Jan. 7 are postponed. For criminal trials and other in-person criminal proceedings, the Supreme Court is advising all accused people and their lawyers, who have scheduled appearances this week, to phone the court at the time of their proceeding to arrange a new date.

Criminal trials and preliminary inquiries for those already in custody will remain on the schedule, according to court documents, with judges deciding if they should go ahead on the date of the proceedings.

Virtual hearings will continue as planned. An updated notice is expected to be issued near the end of the week.