B.C. records 841 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths

People are pictured lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during a walk-in clinic at the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C. health officials announced 841 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 8,009 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 515 people are in hospital, with 171 in intensive care.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,576 out of 127,889 confirmed cases to date.

Public health is actively monitoring 11,657 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

Outbreaks at Sunset Manor in Chilliwack and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital are now over.

So far, 1,705,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 89,725 second doses.

Shot at a shot

In B.C., everyone 18 and older can now register for their vaccination, while residents aged 59 and older who have registered to be vaccinated have begun receiving invitations from the province to book their shots.

Fraser Health hosted three drop-in vaccination clinics Tuesday afternoon targeting hot spot communities, including one in Surrey for residents 40 years of age and up, and two AstraZeneca clinics for people over 30, one at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the other at the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam.

B.C. is expecting its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and the province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 40 and 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province and at some special clinics.

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot.

Once registered, users receive a confirmation code and wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.