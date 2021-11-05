B.C. records 549 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

A pedestrian wears a protective face mask while walking in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

British Columbia announced 549 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Friday.

In a written statement, the provincial health ministry said there are currently 4,483 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 441 people are in hospital, with 129 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by five cases from last Friday, when 436 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 17.3 per cent from 156 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,201 lives lost out of 208,265 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 37 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Mission Memorial Hospital.

Chilliwack General Hospital.

Queen's Park Care Centre.

Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Royal Inland Hospital.

University Hospital of Northern BC.

GR Baker Memorial Hospital.

Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

As of Friday, 90.2 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3 per cent of cases and from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, they accounted for 71.1 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 3.9 million second doses.

U.S. land border opening

The United States will reopen its land border to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday, Nov. 8.

That means ports of entry open 24 hours will accept vaccinated travellers when the clock strikes midnight, while the others will accept travellers as soon as they open that day.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed travellers entering by land will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but said travellers should be prepared to verbally attest to their vaccination status and present their vaccination documentation upon request.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travellers must have all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization.

Children under 18 years of age will be exempt from the vaccination requirement.