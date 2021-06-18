B.C. records 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

Commercial truck drivers wait for a vaccination at a COVID-19 immunization clinic set up off Highway 91 in North Delta, B.C., on June 16. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C. health officials announced 109 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,389 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 128 people are in hospital, with 48 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 21 per cent from last Friday, when 162 people were in hospital with the disease.

But the number of patients in intensive care has risen in the same time period, up seven per cent from 45 a week ago.

So far, 4,296,151 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 823,371 second doses. As of Friday, 76.7 per cent of B.C. adults and 75.1 of those over the age of 12 have received a shot.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,740, out of 146,902 confirmed cases to date.

Vaccinations continue

Anyone who has not yet registered to be immunized is encouraged by health officials to do so now.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

The province is aiming to have most people get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.

For the majority of people, second shots will be distributed the same way as the first ones.

Henry has said B.C.'s second dose program "is based on the same principles" as the first dose program — meaning seniors, Indigenous people and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable are at the "top of the list."

The same goes for hotspot communities that were vaccinated en masse. People who fall under those categories will receive a notification from the province when they can book an appointment.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said this week that AstraZeneca recipients should receive an mRNA vaccine for their second dose, like those offered by Pfizer and Moderna.

Henry addressed the recommendation Thursday, saying people in B.C. can still choose whichever vaccine they prefer.

"Here in B.C. our advice has not changed. You make the choice that is right for you," she said. "We can be very reassured that two doses of whatever vaccine you receive are safe and effective and work."