B.C. pulls Russian spirits from liquor store shelves following invasion of Ukraine

British Columbia has put a stop to the import and sale of Russian liquor in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

British Columbia is removing Russian spirits from liquor store shelves, and putting a halt to importing more, in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia continues to wage war on the country.

"Our province stands with those who understand Europe's peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law," Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said in a media release Friday afternoon.

Premier John Horgan says efforts are underway to help the people of Ukraine after the Russian invasion began this week.

"My intergovernmental officials are working with Ottawa to see what we can do with respect to sanctions and what we can do with respect to providing safe harbour for those that are fleeing with the violence that's been beset upon them by a government that has clearly lost its way."

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Farnworth said the province is donating $1 million to the Red Cross campaign in support of Ukrainian people.

Several provinces pulled Russian products from liquor store shelves Friday as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon called for the removal of Russian liquor from B.C. store shelves Friday morning.

"What is going on in the Ukraine is so totally unacceptable to all our democratic values and the things we hold dear," he told CBC.

"I just think the province of British Columbia needs to do everything we can do to lend our support against those that are supporting Putin."