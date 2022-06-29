B.C. Premier John Horgan To Step Down This Fall
British Columbia Premier John Horgan has announced that he'll resign this fall after his
incumbent New Democratic Party elects a new leader.
Horgan, age 62, has grappled with several health issues. He was diagnosed with bladder
cancer in his 40s and announced last November that he has throat cancer.
The premier says that he is currently free of cancer after 35 rounds of radiation, but that the
treatments have sapped his energy.
Horgan said at a news conference that while he enjoys being premier of British Columbia, he is
unable to make another six-year commitment to the job.
Prior to becoming an elected official, Horgan worked as a political aid, having spent his entire
career in politics.