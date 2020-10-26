B.C.'s police watchdog investigating after man dies during highway incident

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man died and a woman was injured when RCMP tried to stop their vehicle on Highway 97A near Armstrong early this morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a North Okanagan RCMP officer tried to stop an alleged stolen vehicle on Highway 97A southbound between Powerhouse and McCallan roads, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said in a statement.

The light-coloured Mazda 6 drove off the road and came to a stop in a shallow ditch near McCallan Road, according to the IIO.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The IIO was notified and is now investigating what role, if any, the officer's involvement played in the man's death.

Highway 97A remained closed Sunday evening in both directions. A detour is available via Canyon Road.

The IIO is the province's independent civilian oversight agency of the police.

It investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.