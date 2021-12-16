B.C.'s opposition interim leader calls for expedited COVID-19 booster shot program, rapid tests

Bond says expediting the COVID-19 booster shot program and distributing rapid tests to residents is another layer of protection against the Omicron variant. ( - image credit)

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond says the government needs to do more to protect residents in the province against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, especially as people start to gather for the holidays.

"We've been calling for the use of rapid tests since early on in the pandemic," Bond said on the CBC's The Early Edition. "It is about how we add every single layer of protection possible, especially with the new variant in our province."

She said the government needs to quickly distribute rapid tests so people can test themselves at home before visiting relatives and expedite the booster shot program.

"We have a variant now that is much more highly transmissible. We're in the holiday season. Wouldn't we assume that the use of rapid tests and expedited booster shots are an important part of managing this new variant?" Bond said.

Reviewing public health orders

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says they are currently looking into where transmission is the highest, where outbreaks are happening, and what kind of activities are associated with them.

She said restrictions around gatherings and wearing masks continue to be in place but the province is also reviewing where and how the B.C. vaccine card can be used more effectively to help manage the risk.

"We are talking about a variant that is more transmissible than Delta," Henry said on the CBC's The Early Edition. "It is important that we take these extra precautions ... and to make sure you're vaccinated."

Henry said rapid tests are currently being used on people who have been exposed or when they have symptoms to find out whether they've contracted COVID-19, but they are working on making them available to everyone.

"We are going to be making them more available for people to be able to test themselves," she said.