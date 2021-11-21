Feds waiving normal EI rules for British Columbians left jobless by extreme flooding

British Columbians displaced or left jobless due to extreme flooding in much of the province should immediately apply for employment insurance benefits — even if they wouldn't normally be eligible, the federal employment minister said Sunday.

Carla Qualtrough said the federal government is waiving the requirement for applicants to show a record of employment, recognizing that it may be difficult for many to obtain the proper documentation under current circumstances.

"Obviously it could be very difficult in these times to get that piece of particular document," she said. "We're looking at the reality of pandemic benefits and people having exhausted their EI has impacted their availability of ongoing EI supports."

Qualtrough said people should apply anyway, adding the federal government "will figure this out" for them one way or another and Ottawa will be there to support British Columbians through this crisis.

Qualtrough's comments came at a briefing involving several federal ministers offering updates on the governent's efforts to assist the province as it tries to recover from devastating floods and mudslides, even as it braces for another round of storms expected to bring more heavy rains to already beleaguered areas.

Defence Minister Anita Anand, who was among those speaking at the afternoon news conference, said 500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground or on their way to British Columbia already and thousands more are ready to go if needed.

Roughly three dozen military members are helping with sandbag efforts at a First Nation community near Hope, B.C., she said.

The support from the federal government comes as another weather system known as an atmospheric river moves south, bringing more precipitation to areas already hit hard by last week's floods and mudslides.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for British Columbia's North Coast, warning of potential flooding and landslides due to heavy rains.

Story continues

The region is being hit by a system expected to bring 100 to 150 millimetres of rain to the Prince Rupert area and 30 to 60 millimetres to Haida Gwaii by Monday.

The storm is then expected to head south towards parts of the province, such as Abbotsford, that are still grappling with washed-out roads and widespread, flood-related damage following last weekend's torrential downpours.

"Additional rainfall will definitely lead to more pooling on the roads and that would be followed only by a short break until Wednesday when another system approaches," Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in an interview.

Lee said the rain expected on Monday isn't too different from a normal winter storm, while Wednesday's weather system is slated to bring a "significant" amount of rain to parts of southern B.C.

He said Environment Canada is working on a ranking system, similar to one used in the U.S., that would help identify the strength of an atmospheric river weather event.

"It really comes down to how the atmospheric river impacts a certain location," Lee said. "Atmospheric rivers can bring varying amounts of moisture."

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told a Sunday media briefing that the damage to his community could have been worse if a key city pump station had failed.

"I have a whole new appreciation for just how close we came to this disaster being much, much worse. We came extremely close to losing this absolutely critical piece of infrastructure," he said.

The the floodgates at the Barrowtown station had previously been kept shut due to excessive water levels, preventing water from the Sumas River from draining into the nearby Fraser River and forcing it up onto city land instead.

That floodgate, Braun said, has now fully reopened, allowing seven times the amount of water to flow out to the Fraser as the pumping station could have cleared on its own.

The neighbouring city of Chilliwack lifted evacuation alerts for the communities of Yarrow and Majuba Hill, except in the case of nine properties.

— With files from Joan Bryden in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press