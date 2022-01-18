B.C. nurses, doctors exhausted as next COVID-19 peak comes this week: spokespeople

·4 min read

VANCOUVER — While the most challenging days of COVID-19 are predicted to be ahead for British Columbia’s health-care system, representatives for doctors and nurses say their members are on the verge of a possible collapse.

Doctors of BC president Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh said it has been an overwhelming three years for her members.

"I am hearing from some doctors who are just ready to quit," she said in an interview.

The organization represents 16,000 physicians in the province.

"People have shared their honest feelings with me and they're feeling so consumed. They're emotionally exhausted. They're feeling depleted," she said.

"They're seeing their patients suffer. They're also under such constraints."

Aman Grewal, president of the BC Nurses Union, said nurses are under "incredible pressure" to balance family and work responsibilities, which doesn't leave them with enough downtime to take care of themselves.

"They are facing verbal and physical harassment from some members of the public who are becoming increasingly frustrated with this ongoing public health crisis," she said. The organization represents 48,000 nurses.

"This, you know, has been an ongoing issue — violence toward nurses and it's very morally distressing to know that our members are having to face that all while they are trying to care for their patients."

On Friday, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest wave fuelled by the Omicron variant may have peaked in parts of B.C., but there's a lag between infections and those who end up in hospital. That means difficult days are ahead for hospitals and their staff, Henry said.

Health officials said there were 819 COVID-positive cases in B.C. hospitals Monday, compared with 646 on Friday.

Henry issued an order Monday extending restrictions imposed last month on gatherings and closures of fitness centres and bars.

Her order said she took into account “the stress under which the public health and health-care systems are currently operating, and the impact this is having on the provision of health care to the population,” due to the rising presence of the Omicron variant.

The representatives said health-care workers are also facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, including masks.

Dosanjh said doctors need more support on the ground, like more family physicians who can share the burden, less paperwork and better infrastructure support such as universal health records so that the same tests are not repeated.

"A lot of people are seeing patients from 8 a.m. till 8 at night and then doing the paperwork. The days are usually very long for most physicians."

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C.'s health-care workers have been performing well under enormous pressure to get the province through the pandemic and overdose crisis.

"I am unceasingly thankful for their determination, endurance and skill."

Dix said in the week between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16, 17,958 health care workers called in sick for a variety of reasons including COVID-19. That compares with 7,573 who were sick the same week last year, he said.

The emergency health services, which employs 4,000 paramedics and dispatchers in B.C., said there were 33 people off sick on Jan. 6 last year, while 70 people were ill this year.

Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement its hospitals mirror what's happening in the communities, which means they are still seeing COVID-19 cases.

Fraser Health said all emergency departments are fully operational, and while they are seeing an increased number of sick calls due to COVID-19, operational teams have a plan in place to mitigate against impact on staff and access to care.

No staff who have knowingly tested positive for COVID-19 have been called into work, said a statement from the health authority.

Grewal said there are not enough resources to help nurses deal with their own mental well-being amid the increasing fatigue, anxiety and relentless slog starting to take its toll.

A nurse working four shifts in a row might have seen one death before the pandemic, she said.

"And here these nurses are seeing several deaths and several deaths of patients who are their age. They're not elderly who are always the ones who are dying," she said.

"You know, our nurses are humans as well."

It is important for everyone to pay attention to this burnout, Dosanjh said because if more health-care workers are lost to it then patients suffer.

Her father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2020 and died last April.

"He was alone and then had to undergo his chemotherapy alone. And then he had surgery alone and was in the hospital alone," she said.

"There's so many factors that affect our burnout."

Health care is a calling where doctors and nurses are seen as invincible and stoic figures, Dosanjh said.

"We have feelings. We're real people. We share our patients' pain, we really do," she said. "The world needs to recognize that we're humans, you know."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 restrictions extended, teachers must disclose vaccination status

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor has extended a COVID-19 order that will keep gyms and fitness centres closed and limit gatherings at events and restaurants. Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide more details on her orders Tuesday, when an existing order from Dec. 22 was set to expire. She said last week that she believed COVID-19 hospitalizations would spike after overall cases peaked. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement on Twitter Monday that the updated order was made to

  • A look at the latest COVID-19 developments in Canada

    A look at the latest COVID-19 news in Canada: — Health Canada has approved Pfizer's antiviral treatment for COVID-19, which could help cut pressure on the health-care system by preventing high-risk patients from ending up in the hospital. But limited supplies of Paxlovid mean the Public Health Agency of Canada is asking provinces and territories to prioritize the treatment for people most at risk of serious illness, including severely immune-compromised patients and some unvaccinated people over

  • Exhausted B.C. doctors, nurses brace for predicted peak in COVID-19 patients

    Doctors and nurses in British Columbia are on the verge of possible collapse, their representatives say, with the most challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic for the province's health-care system predicted to be approaching. Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh said it has been an overwhelming time for her members. "I am hearing from some doctors who are just ready to quit,'' she said in an interview. The organization represents 16,000 physicians in the province. "People have shared

  • COVID-19: All Omicron restrictions in Scotland to be lifted next Monday, but Nicola Sturgeon warns cases 'still high'

    Nightclubs will reopen and limits on hospitality come to an end as all of Scotland's Omicron coronavirus restrictions are lifted next Monday. The changes - first introduced to slow the spread of the Omicron variant - will take place from 24 January, as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country is on a "downward slope" of infections. The requirement for table service in hospitality will come to an end and attendance limits on indoor events will also be lifted, as well as restrictions preventing adults from taking part in indoor contact sport.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Bane, Morant score 25 apiece to lead Grizzlies past Bulls

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls 119-106 on Monday afternoon for their 12th win in 13 games. Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds in the Grizzlies' main event of the 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points and five assists, Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points and Co

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad