Patient dies in connection to COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital: Interior Health

VANCOUVER — Interior Health says an elderly patient has died in connection with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C.



The health authority also says 40 more cases have been linked to the outbreak in a surgical unit that was first declared on Friday.

It says in a statement 20 patients and 28 staff members have so far tested positive for the illness and transmission has not yet spread outside the unit.

Interior Health says infection control measures are being taken and the hospital remains safe to visit for appointments or emergency care.

There are also outbreaks in nine acute care hospitals around the province, including in multiple units of St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver.

Meanwhile, two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been confirmed in B.C., bringing the total to three.

The latest situation report posted Friday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control also shows six cases of the strain first found in the United Kingdom.

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the first person diagnosed with the South African strain in B.C. had neither travelled nor had contact with anyone who did, which is concerning.

The situation report, which contains the latest available data as of Jan. 16, says the other two cases reported no international travel outside Canada or unknown travel status.

Each case of the U.K. variant has so far been linked to travel.

Henry is set to release the latest information about COVID-19 infections and deaths in the province at a briefing on Monday.

Premier John Horgan also marked the one-year anniversary of the first presumptive COVID-19 case in Canada in a statement.

Over the past year, British Columbians, like people around the world, have faced challenges, hardships and loss, he said.

"COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down," Horgan said.

"While the end of the pandemic is in sight, thanks to the availability of vaccines, the threat is not over. We must remain vigilant."

He said the anniversary is an appropriate time to commemorate the more than 1,000 B.C. residents who have died of COVID-19 and acknowledge the countless efforts and sacrifices people have made to take care of others.

"Today, we recommit ourselves to protecting people's health and livelihoods from the threat of COVID-19, knowing that better days are ahead."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press