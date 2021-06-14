B.C.'s next step in safe restart plan includes provincial travel, indoor activities

VICTORIA — British Columbia is taking its next forward steps to reopening the province by relaxing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor activities, gatherings and travel within the province starting tomorrow.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the reopening is largely based on B.C. exceeding its minimum vaccine threshold markers, with more than 75 per cent of residents receiving their first shot.

She says health officials were looking to a 65 per cent vaccination rate by June 14 to move to the second step of the reopening plan.

Henry says step two of the reopening means indoor seated gatherings of a maximum of 50 people are permitted at venues including movie theatres, banquet halls and live theatre performances.

She says high-intensity indoor fitness classes can resume and pubs will be able to serve liquor until midnight.

Premier John Horgan announced a four-step plan last month aiming to allow residents to attend live concerts, watch indoor sports events and take off their masks off by Sept. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

