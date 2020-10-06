B.C. NDP leader promises free COVID-19 vaccine during town hall

NDP Leader John Horgan says his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to British Columbians once it is approved and is available.

He made the campaign promise during a virtual town hall Monday afternoon.

Horgan said providing the COVID-19 vaccine free is on top his government's recently announced pandemic preparedness plan which commits to purchasing two million doses of flu vaccine for this influenza season.

"The difficult times are not over yet, because the virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. But once there is a safe and approved vaccine, we will ensure every British Columbian can get one," said Horgan.

The NDP's $1.6-billion pandemic preparedness plan announced in September will also hire 7,000 new front-line health care workers in long-term care and assisted living.

Thibault Savary/AFP/Getty Images More

Horgan made the healthcare announcement at the beginning of a virtual town hall during which he planned to take questions on several topics.

"The last thing we should do now is go back to a government that puts the wealthy and well-connected before the needs of people. Putting people first has been at the heart of our pandemic response and it will continue to be if our team is re-elected."

More to come.